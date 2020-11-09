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Giving Up: 28% of Men and 40% of Women
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44 views • November 09, 2020
What is currently impacting approximately four out of ten Americans - or 92 million people?
28% of men, 40% of women and 39% of youth simply don't want a job.
Over ninety-two million Americans age sixteen and older are no longer participating in the labor force - meaning they’re not currently employed or actively searching for work. This is the highest amount of individuals opting out of employment in thirty-six years.
Approximately one out of every six American men in their prime working years - 25 to 54 years old - does not have a job.
Only 47% of working-age Americans have full-time jobs.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for latino Americans is 142% that of white Americans. The unemployment rate for black americans is 215% that of white Americans. The black unemployment rate hasn’t been this high in over five years. Asian Americans are 17% more likely to be employed than white Americans.
The unemployment rate for those over twenty years old is 13% higher for women than it is for men.
The last few years are the only back-to-back years on record when the number of Americans taking food stamps has outnumbered the amount of women working full-time year-round.
Over seven million Americans are employed as involuntary part-time workers due to their hours being cut, or simply being unable to find full time employment.
Approximately one out of every four involuntary part-time workers is living below the poverty line.
One out of every ten jobs is filled by a temp agency.
According to a recent survey, 60 percent of unemployed Americans claim that looking for work has been harder than expected - while 47 percent of unemployed Americans have “completely given up” looking for a job.
36 percent of Americans have not saved a dime for retirement including 69% of all 18-29 year olds and 14% of people 65 and older. What is going to happen to them?
An astonishing 76 percent of all Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. 22% of the people surveyed had savings of less than $100 to cover a possible emergency, while 46% had less than $800. What happens to these people if and when that emergency happens?
Over half of all working Americans make less than $30,000 a year - and almost a quarter shockingly make seventy-four hundred dollars or less per year.
In February 2014, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that only 32.9 percent of youths aged 16 to 19 were working or actively looking for a job; this is the lowest record since the bureau started tracking the data in 1948.
Compared to the general population, 18 to 29 year olds are twice as likely to be unemployed.
Unemployment rates for recent college graduates increased by about 160% between 2008 and 2010. Young people without a high school diploma had 33% unemployment in 2010.
37 percent of college graduates are in jobs requiring a high-school diploma or less. Over two million college graduates with at least a bachelor's degree level education are working in retail sales, as cashiers, waiters/waitresses, as stock clerks or - as janitors.
Of the twenty fastest growing occupations in America, only four require a Bachelor's degree or better, while ten don’t even require a high school diploma.
Half of all college graduates - two years out of school - are still financially dependent on their parents. 16% of those surveyed reporting living on their own as unimportant to them.
Median household income, when adjusted for inflation, is approximately $53,000, which is about 7% lower than it was in 2000.
The number of foreign-born individuals holding jobs in the United States has hit a recorded high of 24,639,000.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/jobsandunemployment
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28% of men, 40% of women and 39% of youth simply don't want a job.
Over ninety-two million Americans age sixteen and older are no longer participating in the labor force - meaning they’re not currently employed or actively searching for work. This is the highest amount of individuals opting out of employment in thirty-six years.
Approximately one out of every six American men in their prime working years - 25 to 54 years old - does not have a job.
Only 47% of working-age Americans have full-time jobs.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for latino Americans is 142% that of white Americans. The unemployment rate for black americans is 215% that of white Americans. The black unemployment rate hasn’t been this high in over five years. Asian Americans are 17% more likely to be employed than white Americans.
The unemployment rate for those over twenty years old is 13% higher for women than it is for men.
The last few years are the only back-to-back years on record when the number of Americans taking food stamps has outnumbered the amount of women working full-time year-round.
Over seven million Americans are employed as involuntary part-time workers due to their hours being cut, or simply being unable to find full time employment.
Approximately one out of every four involuntary part-time workers is living below the poverty line.
One out of every ten jobs is filled by a temp agency.
According to a recent survey, 60 percent of unemployed Americans claim that looking for work has been harder than expected - while 47 percent of unemployed Americans have “completely given up” looking for a job.
36 percent of Americans have not saved a dime for retirement including 69% of all 18-29 year olds and 14% of people 65 and older. What is going to happen to them?
An astonishing 76 percent of all Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. 22% of the people surveyed had savings of less than $100 to cover a possible emergency, while 46% had less than $800. What happens to these people if and when that emergency happens?
Over half of all working Americans make less than $30,000 a year - and almost a quarter shockingly make seventy-four hundred dollars or less per year.
In February 2014, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that only 32.9 percent of youths aged 16 to 19 were working or actively looking for a job; this is the lowest record since the bureau started tracking the data in 1948.
Compared to the general population, 18 to 29 year olds are twice as likely to be unemployed.
Unemployment rates for recent college graduates increased by about 160% between 2008 and 2010. Young people without a high school diploma had 33% unemployment in 2010.
37 percent of college graduates are in jobs requiring a high-school diploma or less. Over two million college graduates with at least a bachelor's degree level education are working in retail sales, as cashiers, waiters/waitresses, as stock clerks or - as janitors.
Of the twenty fastest growing occupations in America, only four require a Bachelor's degree or better, while ten don’t even require a high school diploma.
Half of all college graduates - two years out of school - are still financially dependent on their parents. 16% of those surveyed reporting living on their own as unimportant to them.
Median household income, when adjusted for inflation, is approximately $53,000, which is about 7% lower than it was in 2000.
The number of foreign-born individuals holding jobs in the United States has hit a recorded high of 24,639,000.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/jobsandunemployment
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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