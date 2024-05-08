David Hoffman, Vietnam Veteran & St. Clair County Commissioner Candidate for District 2

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Carolyn Richards speaks with Vietnam Veteran, David Hoffman. David talks about serving in the U.S. Air Force for four years and two years in the International Guard. David also talks about the POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremonies which he started over ten years ago for Prisoners of War & Missing In Action soldiers.





David also explains why he decided to run as a candidate for St. Clair County Commissioner, District 2.





For questions about POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremonies you can email David Hoffman at [email protected]





