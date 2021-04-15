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Should You Buy Your Own Ozone Generator? (For Ozone Therapy at Home)
The Power of Ozone
The Power of Ozone
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Should you buy an ozone generator for ozone therapy at home?

The Crazy Ozone Lady goes all out Apocalypto.   This depends:

If you think that our world right now is not much different than the world before March 2020, then whether you should buy your own ozone generator depends on whether you responded well to oxygen or oxidative or anti-inflammatory therapies in the past or not, and what conditions you’re dealing with.

If you think that we live in extra-ordinary times and that civilization as we know it may break down and that our rights are about to be taken away from us by a tyrannical, global regime, then you should buy an ozone generator right now, independent on whether you have a condition which you can treat with it or not. Since in that case you should treat the ozone generator as a survival tool.

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Consult with the Crazy Ozone Lady: https://thepowerofozone.com/consulting/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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