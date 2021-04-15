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Should You Buy Your Own Ozone Generator? (For Ozone Therapy at Home)
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296 views • April 15, 2021
Should you buy an ozone generator for ozone therapy at home?
The Crazy Ozone Lady goes all out Apocalypto. This depends:
If you think that our world right now is not much different than the world before March 2020, then whether you should buy your own ozone generator depends on whether you responded well to oxygen or oxidative or anti-inflammatory therapies in the past or not, and what conditions you’re dealing with.
If you think that we live in extra-ordinary times and that civilization as we know it may break down and that our rights are about to be taken away from us by a tyrannical, global regime, then you should buy an ozone generator right now, independent on whether you have a condition which you can treat with it or not. Since in that case you should treat the ozone generator as a survival tool.
Subscribe to The Power of Ozone newsletter: https://thepowerofozone.com/NEWS
Consult with the Crazy Ozone Lady: https://thepowerofozone.com/consulting/
Website: https://thepowerofozone.com/blog
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thepowerofozone/posts
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepowerofmeat/
Gab: https://gab.com/thepowerofozone/
Flote: https://flote.app/user/thepowerofozone
Telegram: https://t.me/thepowerofozone
Minds: https://www.minds.com/thepowerofozone/
Odyssee: https://odysee.com/@thepowerofozone:f
Amazon shop: https://www.amazon.com/shop/thepowerofozone
Join The Ozone Group on Mewe: https://mewe.com/join/theozonegroup2
The Crazy Ozone Lady goes all out Apocalypto. This depends:
If you think that our world right now is not much different than the world before March 2020, then whether you should buy your own ozone generator depends on whether you responded well to oxygen or oxidative or anti-inflammatory therapies in the past or not, and what conditions you’re dealing with.
If you think that we live in extra-ordinary times and that civilization as we know it may break down and that our rights are about to be taken away from us by a tyrannical, global regime, then you should buy an ozone generator right now, independent on whether you have a condition which you can treat with it or not. Since in that case you should treat the ozone generator as a survival tool.
Subscribe to The Power of Ozone newsletter: https://thepowerofozone.com/NEWS
Consult with the Crazy Ozone Lady: https://thepowerofozone.com/consulting/
Website: https://thepowerofozone.com/blog
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thepowerofozone/posts
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepowerofmeat/
Gab: https://gab.com/thepowerofozone/
Flote: https://flote.app/user/thepowerofozone
Telegram: https://t.me/thepowerofozone
Minds: https://www.minds.com/thepowerofozone/
Odyssee: https://odysee.com/@thepowerofozone:f
Amazon shop: https://www.amazon.com/shop/thepowerofozone
Join The Ozone Group on Mewe: https://mewe.com/join/theozonegroup2
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