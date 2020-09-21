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Conspiracy against Rabbi Kahane - Part 3 of 3
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8 views • September 21, 2020
Conspiracy against Rabbi Kahane - Part 3 of 3
We all know now about al_Quaeda and how they attack the World Trade Centers twice. Well their first act and operation on American Soil was the murder of Rabbi Meir Kahane. The Rabbi's followers did their best to tell the authorities that this was an organized effort; yet the FBI and other government organizations stuck by their "lone wolf" story. They, the alphabet agencies, were proven wrong. What would and could of happened had they opened their ears and listened.
Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]
We all know now about al_Quaeda and how they attack the World Trade Centers twice. Well their first act and operation on American Soil was the murder of Rabbi Meir Kahane. The Rabbi's followers did their best to tell the authorities that this was an organized effort; yet the FBI and other government organizations stuck by their "lone wolf" story. They, the alphabet agencies, were proven wrong. What would and could of happened had they opened their ears and listened.
Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]
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