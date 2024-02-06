Create New Account
Israeli Police had a 'Shoot To Kill' policy against Children throwing Stones in the Occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem following the 7 October attacks on Israel by Palestinian fighters
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Arieh King, said in a TV interview with Israeli Channel 14 that Israeli police had a shoot to kill policy against children throwing stones in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem following the 7 October attacks on Israel by Palestinian fighters:

"Everyone who threw a stone, everyone who shot fireworks, everyone who threw a molotov cocktail received a bullet here (points to forehead) not in the stomach and not in the leg. And this message was understood very quickly."

