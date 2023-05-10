The vaccine is a poison that will kill your baby, says Naomi Wolf, PhD

“It’s a syringe… that will help you. No, it’s… a poison that is going to kill your baby…” “This is 150% proof that they designed this injection to kill and injure babies.” “It’s an ingenious way to kill a big population… It’s poisoning semen… poisoning breast milk, and poisoning embryonic fluid [to kill babies].” “[They are] doing it in the guise of a medical intervention.” “It’s like the Holocaust. [They said,] It’s a shower. No, it’s a gas chamber.” “The way this [Pfizer mRNA COVID “Vaccine”] document is structured… it is an experiment designed to ensure that babies died.” Naomi Wolf, PhD tells Stew Peters on 3 May 2023. The interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/w9jn32H6sYKm/
The article Naomi Wolf talks about is posted here:
https://dailyclout.io/bombshell-pfizer-and-the-fda-knew-in-early-2021-that-the-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccine-caused-dire-fetal-and-infant-risks-they-began-an-aggressive-campaign-to-vaccinate-pregnant-women-anyway/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
