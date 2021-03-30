Jesse Watters: We’re Watching a Scripted Movie, You're Being Played

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He talks about how we’re watching a scripted movie👀👀 that is literally being produced and staged for us 🤯
And he shows a clip of THE TRUMAN SHOW (Movie starred Jim Carrey)
He says Biden is being played by Jim Carey🤯🤯😳😳😳
Talks about how journalist’s questions are scripted...
Claims Fox isn’t included in the play (FALSE)
Says Biden presidency has ‘producers’
Says Biden forgot his lines...
And calls Harris an understudy...TOO GOOD🥳
The truth sets us free...