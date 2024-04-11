Create New Account
Healthy Living Livestream: Proving Terrain Theory In Your Backyard
Dr. Andrew Kaufman


April 10, 2024


Today, At 12 PM ET, I’m going live on Rumble, Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook to show you why pesticide spraying is based on another misguided model, and give you a brand-new understanding of how our greater environment works just like our own bodily environment — we fix the problem at the root cause, not at the symptoms.


In this groundbreaking episode, you’ll discover:


- Why pesticides are ruining your soil and wasting your labor's fruits.


- Why insects really come after your crops, and why they’re not the cause of your problem.


- How you can keep your crops healthy and resilient, so it doesn’t attract insects (and make your crops more delicious in the process).


And above all… you can ask me anything live after my presentation.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4oiwsr-healthy-living-livestream-proving-terrain-theory-in-your-backyard.html

healthcropsfoodpesticidesterrain theoryproofproblembackyardresilientsoilinsectsdr andrew kaufmanhealthy living livestream

