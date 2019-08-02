© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
25 Unique Uses For Coffee And Coffee Grinds
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • August 02, 2019
Coffee: The sweet nectar of the gods and everyone's favorite addictive beverage. The human race has been drinking it since at least the 15th century, possibly even before then. Legends say the goat herder Kaldi first discovered coffee when he noticed his goats were more energetic after eating the red berries of the coffee tree. Other recorded history says coffee was first consumed in the Sufi monasteries in Yemen. Either way, it's an important part of many cultures, from the Middle East to North and South America. However, did you know it's good for more than waking you up and turning you into a functional part of society? Here's a list of 25 Unique Uses For Coffee And Coffee Grinds.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.