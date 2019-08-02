Coffee: The sweet nectar of the gods and everyone's favorite addictive beverage. The human race has been drinking it since at least the 15th century, possibly even before then. Legends say the goat herder Kaldi first discovered coffee when he noticed his goats were more energetic after eating the red berries of the coffee tree. Other recorded history says coffee was first consumed in the Sufi monasteries in Yemen. Either way, it's an important part of many cultures, from the Middle East to North and South America. However, did you know it's good for more than waking you up and turning you into a functional part of society? Here's a list of 25 Unique Uses For Coffee And Coffee Grinds.