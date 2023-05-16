https://gettr.com/post/p2h3abua635

5/13/2023【Nicole on Ringside Politics】Nicole: The CCP is the root cause of the humanitarian crisis happening at the US-Mexico border. The failed U.S. policy on the CCP plays a part in that. The U.S. should decouple from the CCP completely!

#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/13/2023【妮可做客Ringside Politics节目】妮可：中共是美墨边境人道主义危机产生的根源，美国失败的应对中共的政策也起了一定的作用。美国应该完全和中共脱钩！

#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



