Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated? Who Can You Trust?
39 views
channel image
breadoflife
Published 16 hours ago |

144 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated? Who Can You Trust?


In Episode 144 we discuss the two streams of information about Covid 19 / Sars CoV-2, the vaccines and boosters that are going out into the world. When looking at real data and statistics, it becomes clear that it is no longer about science. Who can you still trust?


Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandateslockdown

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket