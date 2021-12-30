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Compliance: Is It In Our DNA? | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 30
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110 views • December 30, 2021
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we dive in to the realms of psychology and ask the questions, “How compliant to government authority are you?” and “Do the actions of others change or influence your behavior?” Citing the Milford and Asch experiments, we bring light to various studies that show just how easily a certain percentage of the population will blindly follow anything.
We also both share our One Word for 2022, celebrate our award from YouTube and share the mission of the Free Thinkers Podcast moving forward. All that and more on this final episode from 2021.
Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab, Twitter and Gettr:
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We also both share our One Word for 2022, celebrate our award from YouTube and share the mission of the Free Thinkers Podcast moving forward. All that and more on this final episode from 2021.
Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab, Twitter and Gettr:
https://gab.com/puttfark https://twitter.com/puttfark https://gettr.com/user/puttfark
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
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