SOUND OF FREEDOM -TRAILER

This movie is not being promoted by Hollywood (big surprise) so if you watch this and have a channel of your own, make sure to post this to it so you can get it out to your own audience and help to spread this far and wide. If you see this and you have a social media profile, please repost this to it and all of the profiles that you may have for that matter. It's a small ask for such an important cause. Help give a voice to those who can't speak.Follow Sound Of Freedom:#Soundoffreedom​ #JimCaviezel​ #EduardoVerastegui​