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10RCB Om Assange och Snowden som kontrollerad opposition
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1 view • December 15, 2019
Medverkande i detta avsnitt är Patrik, Martin och Simon Shack. Gillar ni det vi producerar får ni gärna skicka in ett bidrag till bankkonto SEB 5708 35 378 01
1) Scen ur filmen Network från 1976, Turn off your TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5Gf0VKXk5Q
2) Simon Shack Martin och Patrik pratar om Julian Assange och Edward Snowden som kontrollerad opposition.
Artikeln vi pratar om där bilder finns på Julian Assanges James Bond inspirerade högkvarter.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1337014/WikiLeaks-bunker-Julian-Assanges-subterranean-Bond-villain-den.html
3) Simon Shacks låt There lies the truth
4) Scen ur filmen Network från 1976, The World is a Corporation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxiT30N6ti4
1) Scen ur filmen Network från 1976, Turn off your TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5Gf0VKXk5Q
2) Simon Shack Martin och Patrik pratar om Julian Assange och Edward Snowden som kontrollerad opposition.
Artikeln vi pratar om där bilder finns på Julian Assanges James Bond inspirerade högkvarter.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1337014/WikiLeaks-bunker-Julian-Assanges-subterranean-Bond-villain-den.html
3) Simon Shacks låt There lies the truth
4) Scen ur filmen Network från 1976, The World is a Corporation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxiT30N6ti4
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