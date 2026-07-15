RT News - July 15 2026 2PM GMT

July 15, 2026

rt.com













Washington steps up its military campaign against Iran following Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on US bases across the Gulf. The Islamic Republic says the latest wave of American attacks has killed at least 30 people. Amid US attacks, the IRGC threatens closing even more strategic waterways, vital to Washington and its allies. That's as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed amid the latest escalation with oil prices reaching their highest level in weeks. And in yet another PR-stunt, EU chief arrives in Kiev feeding Zelensky more promises of military co-operation. But the 'Coalition of the Willing' shows apparent cracks from within as member states now want to limit their assistance to Kiev.





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