InfoWars - Dr. Lee Merritt and Kate Dalley Expose the Rise of the Medical Technocracy - 10-19-2022

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Dr. Lee Merritt of https://drleemerritt.com/ joins guest host Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyradio.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to expose the rise of the medical technocracy.
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