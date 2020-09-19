CDC Director: 'Covid Vaccine? Ha! Wear Your "Life Saving" Mask!'

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Yesterday Centers for Disease Control Director Redfield testified before Congress, while dragging his fingers all along the inside of his mask and thus contaminating it, that wearing a mask was even more important than any future coronavirus vaccine. Funny, the CDC was singing a different tune just months ago. Why can't they seem to get it right? Is this science...or politics? Also today: HUGE Nashville scandal on Covid reporting and Texas Governor Abbott unfairly shafts the inner-tube rental companies for no reason.