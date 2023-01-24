Kevin Sorbo: 'We're Losing the Culture War; It's Time to Fight Back'

The newest 'Left Behind' adaptation is in theaters this Thursday! "Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist is the sequel to the Nicolas Cage "Left Behind" movie that came out in 2014. Kevin Sorbo plays the lead this time and also directs the movie. He joins Kristi Leigh to talk about the journey from Hollywood to making Christian movies. He says the movie is for such a time as this. We're losing the culture war. The wicked are highly organized. And It’s time for us to fight back. GET TICKETS! --> LEFTBEHINDMOVIE.COM
