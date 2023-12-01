Create New Account
Mocking Oakland Leftists who Claim Israel Murdered Own Citizens, not Hamas
channel image
Recharge Freedom
320 Subscribers
24 views
Published 15 hours ago

Oakland leftists decided that it would be a good use of the city Council time, when someone wanted to include into a proclamation demanding a cease-fire, a condemnation of Hamas, that to call Thomas a terrorist organization was a palling, and that the IDF had murdered its own citizens. Time to mock such people. #oakland #leftists #woke #israel #Hamas

Keywords
satireterrorismwokestupidityhamasoaklandleftismmockingmiserywearing maskspamela priceoakland city councilhamas is railey warmask 2023masks are for ugly people

