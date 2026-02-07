IS THIS EPSTEIN ALIVE? - Who Did He Work For? - Media Claims Russian Honeytrap - People Know Better

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on claims that Jeffrey Epstein was spotted and photographed in Tel Aviv, Israel. While the photo looks realistic and is likely mostly real, there are some glaring problems with it that point to AI.





While people argue over the photograph, one thing is clear. Most people do not believe Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019. In fact, those polled by Congressman Thomas Massie overwhelmingly believe firstly, that he's alive. Secondly, that if he isn't, he didn't do it himself.





Even some of Epstein's old accomplices claim he's alive in Israel.





This brings us to another issue that is related. Who did Epstein work for? The media claims he was a blackmail agent for Russia and the KGB. Why? Because Russian girls were involved. This ignores the Ukrainian girls also involved of course but this is all the Polish government and the newly acquired CBS News needed to "confirm" he worked for Russia.





Meanwhile, as documents show, the FBI literally confirmed themselves that Epstein worked for the Israeli government and they knew the whole time which is obvious to any of us paying attention.





In a paper by the FBI recently leaked, they confirmed that Epstein was compromised and worked for both US and foreign intelligence, the foreign intelligence most definitely being Israel as they said.





The amount of evidence of this is so incredibly abundant, the only way these governments and medias could miss this is if they were either completely blind (unlikely) or they themselves are working for these intelligence agencies and are helping them cover up this connection.





Epstein boasted to his ex girlfriend about being an agent of Israel.





He literally negotiated weapons deals between Ariane de Rothschild, the US government and Israel.





But surely because some Russian girls were involved, it must just be Russia this whole time...





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2026