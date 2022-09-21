Important Facts You May NOT Know About Jews And Israel

‘Four Things You May Not Know about Jews and Israel' stresses the importance of sincerity over geneology. Many people wrongly believe that the true Jews are physical descendants of the Twelve Tribes of Israel. This video explores how even Jews teach that true children of Abraham (or children of Israel), are those individuals who have true faith in God. This has nothing to do with a person's genes but whether they choose to obey God, and the way to do this best is by following Jesus Christ.
For inquiries please email [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.