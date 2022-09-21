Important Facts You May NOT Know About Jews And Israel

‘Four Things You May Not Know about Jews and Israel' stresses the importance of sincerity over geneology. Many people wrongly believe that the true Jews are physical descendants of the Twelve Tribes of Israel. This video explores how even Jews teach that true children of Abraham (or children of Israel), are those individuals who have true faith in God. This has nothing to do with a person's genes but whether they choose to obey God, and the way to do this best is by following Jesus Christ.





For inquiries please email [email protected]