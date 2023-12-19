Create New Account
He was lying down on the street In a coma, he still tried to get up and run away
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Pitiful Animal


Dec 18, 2023


Was this a human act? How could they treat a dog like that?

I looked from afar and saw the dog struggling as if it wanted to escape death

He was hit by a car and then they left the dog lying there

This was not the saddest thing yet, while the drivers passing by also didn't mind

Were humans too indifferent to everything that happened around them

The dog was still trying to find life even though hope was almost lost

This was the most resilient dog I had ever seen, even though he lost consciousness

But subconsciously he was always trying to find someone to save him

I cried easily over things like this

It was pitiful for him to have to endure such sad stories

We had to rush him to the local vet before it was too late

If he didn't make it, it would be a pain in our hearts for a while

This dog did not give up, God would not disappoint those who overcame their circumstances

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GGNFC3xfGs

Keywords
dogstreetcomarescuepitiful animalhit by a car

