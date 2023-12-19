He was lying down on the street In a coma, he still tried to get up and run away

Pitiful Animal
Dec 18, 2023
Was this a human act? How could they treat a dog like that?
I looked from afar and saw the dog struggling as if it wanted to escape death
He was hit by a car and then they left the dog lying there
This was not the saddest thing yet, while the drivers passing by also didn't mind
Were humans too indifferent to everything that happened around them
The dog was still trying to find life even though hope was almost lost
This was the most resilient dog I had ever seen, even though he lost consciousness
But subconsciously he was always trying to find someone to save him
I cried easily over things like this
It was pitiful for him to have to endure such sad stories
We had to rush him to the local vet before it was too late
If he didn't make it, it would be a pain in our hearts for a while
This dog did not give up, God would not disappoint those who overcame their circumstances
