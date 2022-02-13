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ThePatriotNurse:Is Our Bubble is About to Burst? Russia, Inflation, the Dollar's Slide and Taiwan
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290 views • February 13, 2022
Posted 12February2022:
We are about to witness a massive reshuffling in global power structure that has been given the greenlight after the pandemic. This highlighting of weakness reflects our current presidential weakness and the end of our empire.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
We are about to witness a massive reshuffling in global power structure that has been given the greenlight after the pandemic. This highlighting of weakness reflects our current presidential weakness and the end of our empire.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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