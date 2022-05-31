© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5-31-2022 This one thing ties it all together.... but every knot has loose ends
Follow
1
Share
Report
32 views • May 31, 2022
Episode 61
**IMPORTANT** RSBN AZ vote fraud hearing is TODAY at 5.30pm EST, NOT tomorrow.
Watch here:
https://www.nationandstate.com/2022/05/31/%f0%9f%94%b4-live-from-the-arizona-state-senate-true-the-vote-exposes-ballot-harvesting-5-31-22/
ALSO - Sussman just found not guilty, which is not discussed on this podcast.
Watch Patel Patriot interview Gregg Phillips here:
https://rumble.com/v16gih4-patel-patriot-interviews-gregg-phillips.html
**IMPORTANT** RSBN AZ vote fraud hearing is TODAY at 5.30pm EST, NOT tomorrow.
Watch here:
https://www.nationandstate.com/2022/05/31/%f0%9f%94%b4-live-from-the-arizona-state-senate-true-the-vote-exposes-ballot-harvesting-5-31-22/
ALSO - Sussman just found not guilty, which is not discussed on this podcast.
Watch Patel Patriot interview Gregg Phillips here:
https://rumble.com/v16gih4-patel-patriot-interviews-gregg-phillips.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.