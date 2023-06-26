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Can Iodine (Lugols Iodine) Damage Your Thyroid?
Iodine is an essential mineral for the human body and one effective way to supply the body with enough of this daily is by supplementing with Lugols Iodine but there are a lot of people who get pretty concerned about taking this because they are concerned it will damage there thyroid especially because there are quite a few people out they that say it will.
So I have created this video "Can Iodine (Lugols Iodine) Damage Your Thyroid?" to explain to you if it can, in fact, damage your thyroid and if so why, how to avoid this, how to safely supplement with Lugols Iodine and much more around this topic.
If you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this subject, watch this video "Can Iodine (Lugols Iodine) Damage Your Thyroid?" from start to finish!
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