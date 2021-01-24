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The Inevitability of Economic Collapse | G. Edward Griffin and Stefan Molyneux
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181 views • January 24, 2021
Stefan Molyneux and G. Edward Griffin look at the central banking scam, the crisis in Greece, the inevitability of economic collapse, the possible collapse of the Euro, widespread panic in the Eurozone, Gold as a historical store of financial value, the practical impossibility of solving the problems in Greece and fiat currency withdrawals.
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To purchase "The Creature from Jekyll Island" go to: http://www.fdrurl.com/JekyllIsland
For more information on G. Edward Griffin and his current projects, please check out:
http://www.realityzone.com
http://www.realityzone.com/un.html
http://www.freedomforceinternational.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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