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Masks make us slaves
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65 views • August 17, 2020
Ben Swann, August 3, 2020
Massive protests in Berlin, Germany over the weekend as reports of 10's of thousands up to possibly a million or more people took to the streets to protests C0VlD lock-downs. What are the people truly asking for? Some say, a return to Democracy.
Truth in Media
https://truthinmedia.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1h3bqESVdqkwm123Ce4ZmA
Massive protests in Berlin, Germany over the weekend as reports of 10's of thousands up to possibly a million or more people took to the streets to protests C0VlD lock-downs. What are the people truly asking for? Some say, a return to Democracy.
Truth in Media
https://truthinmedia.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1h3bqESVdqkwm123Ce4ZmA
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