Gaza's Invisible War: A Tragedy Unfolding | Christian Malazarte

Every single day, more than a hundred innocent children lose their lives in Gaza. Parents in Gaza are forced to make the unthinkable choice of how to shield their children from the ceaseless terror that rains down from the sky. This harsh reality is a world away from our own, yet the desperate pleas for help reach across oceans, imploring us to pay attention.

Voices prominently featured in the video: Alastair Crooke, Connor Freeman, Clint Russell, Daniel McAdams, Krystal Ball, Matthew Hoh, Darryl Cooper, (((Dan Cohen))), Jackson Hinkle, Philip Giraldi, Roger Waters, (((Max Blumenthal))), Gerald Celente, Scott Horton, Lauren Chen, Dave Smith, (((Sheldon Richman))), (((Jeffrey Sachs))), Jimmy Dore, Judge Napolitano, Kyle Anzalone, Robert P. Murphy, John Mearsheimer, Col. Douglas Macgregor, Dave Eecamp, Kim Iversen, (((Norman Finkelstein))), Sabby Sabs, Ron Paul, Anya Parampil, Michael Rectenwald, Chris Hedges, Trita Parsi, Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, Scott Ritter, Omar Suleiman

Release Date: 2024

...............

🔗 All Credit To Christian Malazarte: https://twitter.com/ChristianMalaza/status/1758557349168767322

...............

🔗 KNOW THEIR NAMES - Palestinian children killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/2024/israel-war-on-gaza-10000-children-killed/

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude



SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4