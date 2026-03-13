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How Health Nuts Screw Up Their Smoothies
Healing the Body
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80 views • 2 days ago

If you want to make your smoothie delicious AND medicinal, avoid these three mistakes that often screw up both, especially for those with digestive, autoimmune, and kidney problems.

* Schedule a free program consult with Derek, here: https://healingthebody.ca/free-program-consultation-derek-henry/

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21

The views and services offered by Healing the Body are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical service, but as an alternative for those who are seeking solutions for better health. We do not claim to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease, but simply help you make physical and mental changes in your own body in order to help your body heal itself.

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nutritionprotein powdershealthy shakessmoothie recipefood combinationsbest smoothiessmoothie for inflammation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy