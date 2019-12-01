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A COMPASS FOR LOST SOULS | LIVE FROM THE LAIR
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6 views • December 01, 2019
In the Army, you run into a lot of people who are trying to figure their shit out.
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Brought to you by "Poor Richard's Retirement"
https://www.amazon.com/Poor-Richards-Retirement-Everyday-Americans/dp/154553909X
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Follow us on Gab and YouTube!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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