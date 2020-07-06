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A Young Woman’s Impressions of Heaven – Waking Up and Questions
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5 views • July 06, 2020
The book Violets on the Window, psychographed by Vera Lúcia Marinzeck de Carvalho, was recently translated from Portuguese into English. It is a wonderful book, dictated to Vera by the spirit Patricia, who died at an early age. This is her story of what she found when she ascended to heaven.
You can find the book on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N6Y8S5W/
If you would like to learn more about Spiritism and all that it has revealed to us about the Spirit Universe and our place in the physical and spiritual universe, you can explore Spiritism at the web site http://nwspiritism.com/
I have written books explaining about Spiritism and how it may change your life:
Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ
My book to teach you how to ascend in your current life, so you next life will be fashioned more to help you with experiences, instead of harsh lessons: How to Live – Inner Peace through Spiritism - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BVTF9MZ
Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4
Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA
Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS
My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster
Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/
YouTube live streams – on YouTube every Sunday and Tuesday – 5 pm eastern.
You can find the book on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N6Y8S5W/
If you would like to learn more about Spiritism and all that it has revealed to us about the Spirit Universe and our place in the physical and spiritual universe, you can explore Spiritism at the web site http://nwspiritism.com/
I have written books explaining about Spiritism and how it may change your life:
Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ
My book to teach you how to ascend in your current life, so you next life will be fashioned more to help you with experiences, instead of harsh lessons: How to Live – Inner Peace through Spiritism - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BVTF9MZ
Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4
Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA
Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS
My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster
Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/
YouTube live streams – on YouTube every Sunday and Tuesday – 5 pm eastern.
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