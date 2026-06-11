EXPOSED: THE EBOLA PANIC! - What Is The Agenda Behind This New "Pandemic?"

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the fearmongering story hitting headlines across the board right now regarding "Ebola" as the World Health Organization claims the case numbers have gone above 600, with 120 dead.





This latest Ebola scare comes from The Democratic Republic Of Congo and Uganda with calls for traveling restrictions between the United States and Europe. One may ask, "who is calling for the travel restrictions?" The Trump Administration. Marco Rubio who is supported by many fake "MAHA" believers is demanding Europe close travel or the US may take forceful action. This comes after Rubio spoke with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.





Weirdly, there have been multiple agencies and hospitals running pandemic exercises similar to Event 201 on Ebola. In fact a global vaccine coalition just pushed $60 million dollars forward for Ebola vaccines. Bill Gates as per usual is also involved. Back in January of this year, his foundation put forward $26.7 million for Ebola vaccines with CEPI.





The so-called "outbreak" just happens to break out 5 months later...





We saw this fear mongering in 2014. We saw it in 1995. We saw it in 1989. In many cases, this led to alleged "outbreaks" in places like Dallas, Texas.





As news reporters walk around with zero protection interviewing people in hazmat suits in the middle of pulling Ebola bodies out of makeshift hospitals, PCR tests are also being used again.





In 2014, asymptomatic people were arrested after testing "positive" for Ebola with PCR tests which led to a big controversy. How fast we forget about these things...





In this video, we delve into the scam that is the new "Ebola outbreak."





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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