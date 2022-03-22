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US Has Surrounded Russia With Dangerous NATO Backed Bio-Weapons Labs And In Ukraine.
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31 views • March 22, 2022
US Has Surrounded Russia With Dangerous NATO Backed Bio-Weapons Labs And In Ukraine.
https://rumble.com/vy5i3n-us-has-surrounded-russia-with-dangerous-nato-backed-bio-weapons-labs-and-in.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Greg Reese Report Enemies Within, Banned Video
The Russians and Vladimir Putin is not the one waging war against the West that would be the World Economic Forum, the big banks and the lackeys of the great re-set agenda. Whilst these idealists are busy trying to destroy nation states, Russia is re-inventing them with plans to be the worlds leader in organic farming whilst the evil globalists are pushing genetically modified foods.
mar.18.2022
Another great watch is this video:-
Great Reset is failing and that many people give more credit than is due to Davos by making them seem more powerful than they really are. Given that people like Klaus Schwab are liars, just because Schwab portends to have penetrated all governments does not make it so. "Soon they will own nobody and they will be very unhappy"
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2022/03/18/joaquin-flores-davos-great-reset-failing/
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
NATO, Backed Bio-Weapons Labs, Ukraine.
https://rumble.com/vy5i3n-us-has-surrounded-russia-with-dangerous-nato-backed-bio-weapons-labs-and-in.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Greg Reese Report Enemies Within, Banned Video
The Russians and Vladimir Putin is not the one waging war against the West that would be the World Economic Forum, the big banks and the lackeys of the great re-set agenda. Whilst these idealists are busy trying to destroy nation states, Russia is re-inventing them with plans to be the worlds leader in organic farming whilst the evil globalists are pushing genetically modified foods.
mar.18.2022
Another great watch is this video:-
Great Reset is failing and that many people give more credit than is due to Davos by making them seem more powerful than they really are. Given that people like Klaus Schwab are liars, just because Schwab portends to have penetrated all governments does not make it so. "Soon they will own nobody and they will be very unhappy"
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2022/03/18/joaquin-flores-davos-great-reset-failing/
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
NATO, Backed Bio-Weapons Labs, Ukraine.
Keywords
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