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Attack on Free Speech Will Result in an Attack on Religion
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25 views • November 17, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team leader for US-owned media outlets wants to redefine freedom of speech and make “hate speech” a crime. Read more: https://nypost.com/2020/11/13/joe-biden-transition-official-wrote-op-ed-against-free-speech/
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