Divine Wisdom has the advantage of bringing success.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #182; Looking into the writings of King Solomon within Ecclesiastes 10, we note the foolishness of those who oppose the word of GOD. Believers need to adhere to the truth because the cosmic system is filled with lies and counterfeits. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!