Peter Daszak’s 2017 Speech Proves Its Strong Ties to CCP Virus

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09/23/2021 Natalie Winters: The presentation Peter Daszak made at a conference hosted by the Consortium of Universities for Global Health back 2017 circumstantially proves that both himself and Anthony Fauci had a very intimate relationship with the creation of the CCP Virus.