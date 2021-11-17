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PARENTS HEADS UP! THE METAVERSE - THIS IS WHAT IT IS. THE MATRIX IN REAL LIFE. PROTECT YOUR KIDS.
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360 views • November 17, 2021
Source: Truthunedited.com via Fearless Nation. The Matrix in real life. This is evil. My internal alarms are going off. More videos you may want to check out: The Spirit Realm: Demons, Possessed Soldiers, Black Magick, and Jesus | RUSS DIZDAR - FULL INTERVIEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BvHdBw9fkQk0/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BvHdBw9fkQk0/
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