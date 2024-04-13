Create New Account
Humans | Serge Louis
The Prisoner
"Humans" is the debut release from Serge Louis, a French/English songwriter, producer and free spirit. An EDM and alt-pop fusion of hypnotic synths and beats, ‘Humans’ is driven by a truly unique lyric and vocal delivery, giving a reflective and powerful message in a complex and ever-changing world.

With influences of Depeche Mode, Moby and Twenty One Pilots echoed in the production, "Humans" stands out as an original and uplifting piece of contemporary pop music, with a social message that is impossible to ignore.

You are not alone… and we truly are in the largest movement in human history.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/sergelouismusic

Instagram: / sergelouismusic

TikTok: / sergelouismusic

(C) and (P) 2024 C90 Sounds

Mirrored - Serge Louis


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

