Humans | Serge Louis

"Humans" is the debut release from Serge Louis, a French/English songwriter, producer and free spirit. An EDM and alt-pop fusion of hypnotic synths and beats, ‘Humans’ is driven by a truly unique lyric and vocal delivery, giving a reflective and powerful message in a complex and ever-changing world.
With influences of Depeche Mode, Moby and Twenty One Pilots echoed in the production, "Humans" stands out as an original and uplifting piece of contemporary pop music, with a social message that is impossible to ignore.
You are not alone… and we truly are in the largest movement in human history.
