The Character of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 6 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Mere Humans Have Accused God of Deceit and of Treachery and of Just Not Caring. But the Only Way to Live the Victorious Christian Life is to Trust in the Character of God, and so it Behooves Us to Study His Character. Learning About God (and Learning About Ourselves in Contrast) is Best Done in a Valley.


