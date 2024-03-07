The Character of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 6 2024

Mere Humans Have Accused God of Deceit and of Treachery and of Just Not Caring. But the Only Way to Live the Victorious Christian Life is to Trust in the Character of God, and so it Behooves Us to Study His Character. Learning About God (and Learning About Ourselves in Contrast) is Best Done in a Valley.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.