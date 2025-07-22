BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - July 22 2025 7AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1481 followers
1
97 views • 1 day ago

July 22, 2025

rt.com


Donald Trump wages war against Obama and his administration for faking intelligence of Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections that triggered the 'Russiagate' scandal. RT looks back on the lie that helped destroy Moscow-Washington ties. Famine in Gaza reaches new depths, as dozens of children die from starvation. Human Rights Watch calls aid provided by Israel nothing more than deadly. The Philippine Vice President calls for the country's former leader now under ICC arrest to be released. Sara Duterte says the International Criminal Court is meddling in domestic affairs.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

