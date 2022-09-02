The Democrat Smear Campaign Against Trump | Mark Levin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
With the shocking FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Biden's DOJ has ventured into unchartered, constitutionally illegal territory. And as AG Garland's agency leaks tidbits of confidential information to the corrupt Media to smear Trump's reputation, CNN has taken the bait and is all too eager to parrot their lies. But Mark is calling out the DOJ's actions for what they are: a political smear campaign to taint the 2022 Midterms and beyond.
https://get.blazetv.com/levin/
Source - https://rumble.com/v1i9917-the-democrat-smear-campaign-against-trump.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3