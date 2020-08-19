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Do we still need to RESPECT the ELDERLY?
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16 views • August 19, 2020
Character Building Seed #1
RESPECT FOR THE ELDERLY
Support our work through Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/lightindarknessite
A lost virtue - We need to become humble before God and allow Him to change our characters to be more like Jesus. Self needs to die!
Get free resources from our website:
www.lightindarkness.site
Share with us in the comments below your view or feelings on this character attribute.
Do you feel respect for the elderly is overrated?
Should respect be shown even when the elderly person does not show respect to you?
Do you have any inspiring story of where you showed respect to someone older where the person did not "deserve" respect?
RESPECT FOR THE ELDERLY
Support our work through Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/lightindarknessite
A lost virtue - We need to become humble before God and allow Him to change our characters to be more like Jesus. Self needs to die!
Get free resources from our website:
www.lightindarkness.site
Share with us in the comments below your view or feelings on this character attribute.
Do you feel respect for the elderly is overrated?
Should respect be shown even when the elderly person does not show respect to you?
Do you have any inspiring story of where you showed respect to someone older where the person did not "deserve" respect?
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