James Topp 4267KMS marched whats next?

4297 Kms - 2670 Miles

1 Canadian Soldier

28 Years Service

3 Seasons

129 Days

60 Lbs

Recorded live on Saturday evening at 8 pm EST, Warrant Officer James Topp, the man who has singlehandedly reaffirmed to the world the "core identity" Canadians truly have. In spite of the utterly out of touch establishment in power.

Without pomp and circumstance he has since February quietly "gone about his business". Marching, with a no fuss, git'r done, quiet, humble, purposeful demeanour. So typically Canadian right?

We have been following and supporting James's story with great interest. We follow any person who serves unquestioningly for their nation, then takes on a personal mission like this... because that person needs to be noticed. I have been speaking to team members for months and I'm sure could have had him on earlier but I honestly did not want to interrupt his mission in any way.

Now, as James and his team prepare for the next stage of their mission, we will get to have that chat. Join us tomorrow, Saturday July 16th at 8pm eastern!

To support or follow more of the James Topp saga: https://www.canadamarches.ca/

If you appreciate our work, the fight for free speech is more critical than ever! We 100% depend on your eTransfer gifts at: [email protected]

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