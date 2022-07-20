BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

James Topp 4267KMS marched whats next?
What's Up Canada?
What's Up Canada?
12 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • July 20, 2022

4297 Kms - 2670 Miles
1 Canadian Soldier
28 Years Service
3 Seasons
129 Days
60 Lbs
Recorded live on Saturday evening at 8 pm EST, Warrant Officer James Topp, the man who has singlehandedly reaffirmed to the world the "core identity" Canadians truly have. In spite of the utterly out of touch establishment in power.
Without pomp and circumstance he has since February quietly "gone about his business". Marching, with a no fuss, git'r done, quiet, humble, purposeful demeanour. So typically Canadian right?
We have been following and supporting James's story with great interest. We follow any person who serves unquestioningly for their nation, then takes on a personal mission like this... because that person needs to be noticed. I have been speaking to team members for months and I'm sure could have had him on earlier but I honestly did not want to interrupt his mission in any way.
Now, as James and his team prepare for the next stage of their mission, we will get to have that chat. Join us tomorrow, Saturday July 16th at 8pm eastern!
To support or follow more of the James Topp saga: https://www.canadamarches.ca/
If you appreciate our work, the fight for free speech is more critical than ever! We 100% depend on your eTransfer gifts at: [email protected]
What’s Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
Wimkin:
https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti:
https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram:
https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/

Keywords
canadacanpolinews canada
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy