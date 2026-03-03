Clintons, Bidens, Jim Carrey, Regulars of Epstein Island Says Survivor - Hope Beryl-Green

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hope Beryl-Green was taken on Epstein Island when she was just five years old, after being sold to Jeffrey Epstein’s global trafficking network. She describes the underground facilities and the sexual abuse she encountered there. Hope saw many elites from politicians like the Clintons and Bidens, to Hollywood executives and celebrities, naming Jim Carrey as a regular. Hope also shares her reaction to the release of the “Epstein Files,” as well as how she escaped the world of abuse and trafficking at the age of 30, thanks to a church ministry and a Christian family who took care of her. She encourages churches to provide safe spaces for trafficking victims and to be aware that traffickers are constantly targeting children in every city and in every state.
TAKEAWAYS
Approximately 27 million people are victimized by human traffickers worldwide, according to the Department of Homeland Security
Hope says that many other children were trafficked into Epstein’s network, and there were hundreds there when she arrived at five
Hope’s story was met with rejection for years, especially by Christians, but the Epstein Files have been vindicating for her
It’s integral for the church to stand up for survivors and provide safe havens for them
