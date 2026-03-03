BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Clintons, Bidens, Jim Carrey, Regulars of Epstein Island Says Survivor - Hope Beryl-Green
Hope Beryl-Green was taken on Epstein Island when she was just five years old, after being sold to Jeffrey Epstein’s global trafficking network. She describes the underground facilities and the sexual abuse she encountered there. Hope saw many elites from politicians like the Clintons and Bidens, to Hollywood executives and celebrities, naming Jim Carrey as a regular. Hope also shares her reaction to the release of the “Epstein Files,” as well as how she escaped the world of abuse and trafficking at the age of 30, thanks to a church ministry and a Christian family who took care of her. She encourages churches to provide safe spaces for trafficking victims and to be aware that traffickers are constantly targeting children in every city and in every state.



TAKEAWAYS


Approximately 27 million people are victimized by human traffickers worldwide, according to the Department of Homeland Security


Hope says that many other children were trafficked into Epstein’s network, and there were hundreds there when she arrived at five


Hope’s story was met with rejection for years, especially by Christians, but the Epstein Files have been vindicating for her


It’s integral for the church to stand up for survivors and provide safe havens for them



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Jeffrey Epstein video: https://bit.ly/46mYqAj

To Tell the Truth book: https://bit.ly/4kP3jbt

Epstein Painting: https://bit.ly/4rIcywy

Gates is a Psycho: https://bit.ly/4l2oyGB

The Disrespected Trucker: https://bit.ly/46yD6bj

Conference of Hope: https://bit.ly/4037Bm2

Journey of Hope: https://bit.ly/4aHATN5

Hope Against Trafficking: https://bit.ly/4aSZQ6Z


🔗 CONNECT WITH HOPE BERYL-GREEN

Website: https://www.hopeberylgreen.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hope.beryl.green.2025

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hopeberylgreen/

X: https://x.com/hgreen8385?s=21

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@epsteinsurvivor


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #HopeBerylGreen #StillHope #AngelStudios #angel #EndSexTrafficking #StopExploitation #EndSexTrafficking #HumanTraffickingAwareness #StopExploitation #MarchMaddness #EndChildAbuse #ProtectChildren #StopChildAbuse #TinyRevival #EthicalClothing


