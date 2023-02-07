Reports of Advanced Research into the Nature of Time

In this video we touch on several articles that have been recently published on the nature of time. Find links to articles below.





Resources Referenced in this video:





A Physicist Came Up With Math That Shows 'Paradox-Free' Time Travel Is Plausible

https://www.sciencealert.com/a-physicist-came-up-with-math-that-shows-paradox-free-time-travel-is-plausible





BACK TO THE FUTURE Time travel "is possible" and we could "go to the past without ruining the future," according to scientist

https://www.the-sun.com/tech/6947932/time-travel-past-future-scientist-study/amp/





How a Rotating Universe Makes Time Travel Possible

https://phys.org/news/2023-01-rotating-universe.amp





Simulation Theory - Double Slit Experiment - Particles Going Back in Time

https://youtu.be/4wMhXxZ1zNM?t=1034





Scientists Have "Reversed Time" Inside A Quantum Computer, And The Implications Are Huge

https://www.iflscience.com/scientists-have-reversed-time-inside-a-quantum-computer-and-the-implications-are-huge-66741





How Quantum Physicists ‘Flipped Time’ (and How They Didn’t)

https://www.quantamagazine.org/how-quantum-physicists-flipped-time-and-how-they-didnt-20230127/





The Universe is a Timechain – The Quantum Universal Timeframe

https://zemgao.com/the-philosophy-of-time/





New Superluminal Theory Transforms Our Concept of Time with "Extension" of Special Relativity

https://thedebrief.org/new-superluminal-theory-transforms-our-concept-of-time-with-extension-of-special-relativity/





The Mystery of Time’s Arrow -- Nautilus - Julian Barbour

https://getpocket.com/explore/item/the-mystery-of-time-s-arrow





Time Does Not Exist. Let me explain with a graph. (Astrum)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpyXVkqkQgg





Quantum Leaps, Long Assumed to Be Instantaneous, Take Time

https://www.quantamagazine.org/quantum-leaps-long-assumed-to-be-instantaneous-take-time-20190605/





Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’

https://www.yahoo.com/now/why-more-physicists-starting-think-045308127.html





First Demonstration of Energy Teleportation

https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/first-demonstration-of-energy-teleportation





