Reports of Advanced Research into the Nature of Time
The Open Scroll
Published Yesterday |

In this video we touch on several articles that have been recently published on the nature of time. Find links to articles below.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ScienceNatureOfTime.mp4


Resources Referenced in this video:


A Physicist Came Up With Math That Shows 'Paradox-Free' Time Travel Is Plausible

https://www.sciencealert.com/a-physicist-came-up-with-math-that-shows-paradox-free-time-travel-is-plausible


BACK TO THE FUTURE Time travel "is possible" and we could "go to the past without ruining the future," according to scientist

https://www.the-sun.com/tech/6947932/time-travel-past-future-scientist-study/amp/


How a Rotating Universe Makes Time Travel Possible

https://phys.org/news/2023-01-rotating-universe.amp


Simulation Theory - Double Slit Experiment - Particles Going Back in Time

https://youtu.be/4wMhXxZ1zNM?t=1034


Scientists Have "Reversed Time" Inside A Quantum Computer, And The Implications Are Huge

https://www.iflscience.com/scientists-have-reversed-time-inside-a-quantum-computer-and-the-implications-are-huge-66741


How Quantum Physicists ‘Flipped Time’ (and How They Didn’t)

https://www.quantamagazine.org/how-quantum-physicists-flipped-time-and-how-they-didnt-20230127/


The Universe is a Timechain – The Quantum Universal Timeframe

https://zemgao.com/the-philosophy-of-time/


New Superluminal Theory Transforms Our Concept of Time with "Extension" of Special Relativity

https://thedebrief.org/new-superluminal-theory-transforms-our-concept-of-time-with-extension-of-special-relativity/


The Mystery of Time’s Arrow -- Nautilus - Julian Barbour

https://getpocket.com/explore/item/the-mystery-of-time-s-arrow


Time Does Not Exist. Let me explain with a graph. (Astrum)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpyXVkqkQgg


Quantum Leaps, Long Assumed to Be Instantaneous, Take Time

https://www.quantamagazine.org/quantum-leaps-long-assumed-to-be-instantaneous-take-time-20190605/


Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’

https://www.yahoo.com/now/why-more-physicists-starting-think-045308127.html


First Demonstration of Energy Teleportation

https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/first-demonstration-of-energy-teleportation


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com


quantumtime traveltheory

