Reports of Advanced Research into the Nature of Time

In this video we touch on several articles that have been recently published on the nature of time. Find links to articles below.
Resources Referenced in this video:
A Physicist Came Up With Math That Shows 'Paradox-Free' Time Travel Is Plausible
https://www.sciencealert.com/a-physicist-came-up-with-math-that-shows-paradox-free-time-travel-is-plausible
BACK TO THE FUTURE Time travel "is possible" and we could "go to the past without ruining the future," according to scientist
https://www.the-sun.com/tech/6947932/time-travel-past-future-scientist-study/amp/
How a Rotating Universe Makes Time Travel Possible
https://phys.org/news/2023-01-rotating-universe.amp
Simulation Theory - Double Slit Experiment - Particles Going Back in Time
https://youtu.be/4wMhXxZ1zNM?t=1034
Scientists Have "Reversed Time" Inside A Quantum Computer, And The Implications Are Huge
https://www.iflscience.com/scientists-have-reversed-time-inside-a-quantum-computer-and-the-implications-are-huge-66741
How Quantum Physicists ‘Flipped Time’ (and How They Didn’t)
https://www.quantamagazine.org/how-quantum-physicists-flipped-time-and-how-they-didnt-20230127/
The Universe is a Timechain – The Quantum Universal Timeframe
https://zemgao.com/the-philosophy-of-time/
New Superluminal Theory Transforms Our Concept of Time with "Extension" of Special Relativity
https://thedebrief.org/new-superluminal-theory-transforms-our-concept-of-time-with-extension-of-special-relativity/
The Mystery of Time’s Arrow -- Nautilus - Julian Barbour
https://getpocket.com/explore/item/the-mystery-of-time-s-arrow
Time Does Not Exist. Let me explain with a graph. (Astrum)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpyXVkqkQgg
Quantum Leaps, Long Assumed to Be Instantaneous, Take Time
https://www.quantamagazine.org/quantum-leaps-long-assumed-to-be-instantaneous-take-time-20190605/
Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’
https://www.yahoo.com/now/why-more-physicists-starting-think-045308127.html
First Demonstration of Energy Teleportation
https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/first-demonstration-of-energy-teleportation
