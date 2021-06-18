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Science: Lesson for Whites: What 100 Million years of Evolution really teaches you...
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34 views • June 18, 2021
We take a look at science and see what can be learned by looking at animals and evolution over a very long period of time. We look at some junk science from Britain that is deliberately trying to fool Whites. We compare it with even longer periods of time to see what can actually be learned from archaeology and evolution.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
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So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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