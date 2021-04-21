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PROTECT Yourself From Guaranteed Inflation -- Bitcoin to the Moon #BTC
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50 views • April 21, 2021
With the United States government undermining the faith in its Fiat currency, which is currently the world reserve currency, it is very likely that bitcoin will end up supplanting the US dollar. This is the fault of the massive spending and printing of money as well the shut down of businesses by the US government, As they seek to destroy the United States.
It's up to you to protect yourself and your IOUs, a.k.a. cash, from the coming guaranteed US inflation.
#bitcoin #inflation #inflationhedge
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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It's up to you to protect yourself and your IOUs, a.k.a. cash, from the coming guaranteed US inflation.
#bitcoin #inflation #inflationhedge
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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