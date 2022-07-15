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This video was made by someone 10 years ago. This is a tribute to the people who have been awake for a long time. Not just the past few years like myself and many others who came round with convid.
If you have YouTube give this link 👇 a click to let him know you appreciate him ❤️🙏🏼 he only has 91 subscribers.
Put a smile on Scott’s face 😊
Source:
https://youtu.be/5C6o_e74XIQ
#WeAreThe99%
#WeWin