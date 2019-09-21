© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Showing and firing an antique percussion pistol (Aston 1842)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • September 21, 2019
These single-shot blackpowder muzzleloaders were made between 1845 and 1852. It's a 54 cal smoothbore cap lock pistol, and still functional.
Since it's not a rare model, nor in exceptional condition, I decided to give it a try, after taking it to a gunsmith to ensure that it's safe to shoot.
There is a special charm about antiques, and black powder guns are a lot fun. Can't say anything about the accuracy yet, I'll have to test that next time, hopefully in better weather.
Since it's not a rare model, nor in exceptional condition, I decided to give it a try, after taking it to a gunsmith to ensure that it's safe to shoot.
There is a special charm about antiques, and black powder guns are a lot fun. Can't say anything about the accuracy yet, I'll have to test that next time, hopefully in better weather.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.