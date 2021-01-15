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Why didn't Trump meet the Dalai Lama during his tenure? [Chinese subtitle] 為何川普任內沒接見達賴喇嘛？原來達賴和中情局的關係非比尋常……
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153 views • January 15, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈US-China relations could get worse〉，頻道「RT」，2010年2月12日，https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhXw-2aqJ3E
原影片出處：〈US-China relations could get worse〉，頻道「RT」，2010年2月12日，https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhXw-2aqJ3E
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